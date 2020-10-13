Coming Up!
IMF sees 2020 world GDP shrinking -4.4% vs. -5.2% estimate in June
IMF out with global growth view
- IMF sees real 2020 GDP shrinking -4.4% vs. -5.2% estimate in June
- IMF forecast 20211 global growth at 5.2% vs. 5.4% in June
- raises 2020 China growth estimate to 1.9% vs. 1.0% in June, sees 8.2% for 2021 (unchanged)
- forecast Eurozone 2020 contraction at -8.3% vs. -10.2% in June
- sees Eurozone 2021 growth at 5.2% vs. 6.0% in June
- world trade to rebound by 8.3% 2021 vs. 8% rise in June estimate
- 2020 contraction in emerging markets excluding China worsens 2-5.7% from 5% in June forecasts
- worst outlook for emerging markets X China reflects continued spread of virus, greater dependence on tourism, remittances, commodities, external finance
- industrial output rebounding in US, China, Europe and Brazil but services, consumer spending lagging. Sees Q4 momentum slowing
- countries should continue to support titled workers and firms to avoid scarring that will reduce future growth potential
- reopening has stalled as pandemic continues to spread
- sees 2021 world GDP growth 5.2% vs. 5.4% estimate in June
- Improved forecast are due to less a dire contraction in 2nd quarter, and stronger than forecast Q3 rebound as advanced economies and China reopened
- projections reflect revisions to pass the data and forecasts
