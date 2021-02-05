IMG Georgieva: US has fiscal space to take further action to support economy
IMF Georgieva speaking
- US has fiscal space to take further action to support economy, supports Bidens determination to focus relief on vaccinations, support unemployed
- we have to be watchful that risks of overheating in the US economy, but confident Treasury Secretary Yellen will monitor, take action to avert risks as necessary
- sees great divergence in growth prospects for advanced economies, developing countries which could result in substantial problems in years to come
- 50% of developing countries at risk of falling further behind raising concerns about stability, social unrest
- concerned about Latin America countries falling behind in relative terms on growth than than debt levels at moment