IMG Georgieva: US has fiscal space to take further action to support economy

Georgieva: US has fiscal space to take further action to support economy

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

IMF Georgieva speaking

  • US has fiscal space to take further action to support economy, supports Bidens determination to focus relief on vaccinations, support unemployed
  • we have to be watchful that risks of overheating in the US economy, but confident Treasury Secretary Yellen will monitor, take action to avert risks as necessary
  • sees great divergence in growth prospects for advanced economies, developing countries which could result in substantial problems in years to come
  • 50% of developing countries at risk of falling further behind raising concerns about stability, social unrest
  • concerned about Latin America countries falling behind in relative terms on growth than than debt levels at moment

