India records 382,315 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours

Meanwhile, the daily death count jumped by the most as India saw as many as 3,780 deaths related to COVID-19 - surpassing the count on 2 May, which was 3,689 deaths.





The charts depicting the virus situation are pretty damning to say the least:

India daily COVID-19 new cases





India daily COVID-19 deaths