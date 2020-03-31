Investors are using this rally to reset hedges rather than chase upside - Credit Suisse

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The firm argues that there is little conviction to the recent rebound

According to the firm's equity-derivatives strategist, Mandy Xu, investor sentiment remains extremely cautious and that in the options market, investors have taken advantage of the bounce by resetting hedges - rather than adding to longs.

ETF
Xu points to the measure of how expensive bearish options are compared with bullish ones, using that as a gauge to judge that investors 'have no faith in this rally'.

Adding that while tech stocks have been outperforming, they are more at risk - with the sector still heavily overweight - if there is widespread deleveraging once again in the market.
