Investors are using this rally to reset hedges rather than chase upside - Credit Suisse

The firm argues that there is little conviction to the recent rebound









Xu points to the measure of how expensive bearish options are compared with bullish ones, using that as a gauge to judge that investors 'have no faith in this rally'.







Adding that while tech stocks have been outperforming, they are more at risk - with the sector still heavily overweight - if there is widespread deleveraging once again in the market.

According to the firm's equity-derivatives strategist, Mandy Xu, investor sentiment remains extremely cautious and that in the options market, investors have taken advantage of the bounce by resetting hedges - rather than adding to longs.