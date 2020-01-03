Iranian TV officially announce the death of Quds force commander Qasem Soleimani
US missiles killed the Iran military leader earlier:
Read from the bottom up for as it happened ICYMI:
- Here we go - oil gets its spurt on
- USD/JPY testing its US-time low on the Baghdad missile attacks
- Reports now that US Marines have detained pro-Iran militia commanders in Iraq
- North Korea's official newspaper warns of an "immediate and powerful" strike
- US officials confirm responsibility for missile attack at Baghdad airport
- Iraqi State TV reporting now that Soleimani and Muhandis both killed in air strike
- More on the rocket attack at Baghdad airport - looks like a major escalation confirmed
- Baghdad International Airport rocket attack earlier - 4 killed.
Oil, yen both up on the session.