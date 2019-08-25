Iran's foreign minister paid a visit to the G7 summit in France
France invited Zarif for talks on the sidelines of the G7
- Purpose was to de-escalate tensions between Iran and the US
- Its reported though that Zarif did no meet with US officials
There is no alteration to US sanction on Iran as a result.
Iran wants to export at least 700,000 barrels / day of its oil, but no reissue of oil sanction waivers from the US has been forthcoming despite the visit of the Iranian FM.
Oil, gold, US equity index futures all open in just a few minutes.