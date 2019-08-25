Iran's foreign minister paid a visit to the G7 summit in France

France invited Zarif for talks on the sidelines of the G7

Purpose was to de-escalate tensions between Iran and the US

Its reported though that Zarif did no meet with US officials

There is no alteration to US sanction on Iran as a result.

Iran wants to export at least 700,000 barrels / day of its oil, but no reissue of oil sanction waivers from the US has been forthcoming despite the visit of the Iranian FM.



---

Oil, gold, US equity index futures all open in just a few minutes.



