Iraq oil minister says that it is too early to talk about deeper production cuts

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

This just reaffirms expectations heading into this week's meeting

A similar message to what we heard from Oman earlier in the session. As such, don't expect any major announcements - though there may be rumoured headlines to slip through - to follow after the OPEC+ JMMC meeting this Thursday.
