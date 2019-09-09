Ireland's Varadkar: Have not received workable alternatives to the backstop yet
Comments by Irish prime minister, Leo Varadkar, in Dublin
- We will not replace legal guarantee with a promise
- Backstop is a critical component of the withdrawal agreement
- Open to realistic, legally-binding alternatives
- Confident that we can find some common ground today
Varadkar and Johnson are delivering a press briefing currently just before their meeting begins. Given the comments above, it is pretty clear that we're not going to get a breakthrough whatsoever in the Brexit impasse from talks today.