Ireland's Varadkar: Have not received workable alternatives to the backstop yet

Comments by Irish prime minister, Leo Varadkar, in Dublin

We will not replace legal guarantee with a promise

Backstop is a critical component of the withdrawal agreement

Open to realistic, legally-binding alternatives

Confident that we can find some common ground today

Varadkar and Johnson are delivering a press briefing currently just before their meeting begins. Given the comments above, it is pretty clear that we're not going to get a breakthrough whatsoever in the Brexit impasse from talks today.



