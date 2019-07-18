Ireland's Varadkar: I can see a route to a resolution on border issue

Comments by Irish prime minister, Leo Varadkar

  • There are a few ways to avoid a hard border
  • If there are proposals that genuinely finds a solution, will listen to them
  • But if there are no meaningful suggestions, we cannot move away from backstop
  • If there is a no-deal Brexit outcome, it will be the choice of the UK government
Much like Barnier earlier in the day, he sounds more positive and they're offering some willingness to negotiate (to some degree) at least. However, unless the UK can come up with a never-before seen or heard solution, there's no running away from the backstop and the current withdrawal agreement.

Cable is still holding firmer at 1.2480 currently as price is hovering just under key near-term resistance levels for the time being.

