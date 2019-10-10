Irish Independent: Good progress made on 3 issues

Hugh O'Connell from Irish independence reporting from sources

More positive rumblings out of the meetings with Irish Varadkar and PM Johnson. Hugh O'Connell from the Irish independent is tweeting (from sources):









The GBPUSD remains supportive and has now moved above its 50% retracement of the move down from the October 3 high at 1.2303. The swing area (yellow area) and the 100 hour moving average were successful in holding support). That helped to keep the bulls in charge.