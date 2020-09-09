Irish PM Martin: We got no heads up from the UK on this latest move

Comments by Irish prime minister, Micheál Martin





Extremely concerned about the unilateral nature of the UK's move

The timing of which raises questions about their motivation

To register 'very strong concerns' to Boris Johnson later today

Despite the push back above, Martin says that "where there is a will, there is a way" in getting to a Brexit deal so at least there is still some hope in that regard.





But the focus today will be all about the internal market bill, which is scheduled to be published some time around 1130 GMT following the PMQs session.





Meanwhile, EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, is reported to have arrived in London for the start of negotiations. This is the schedule for Brexit talks this week.



