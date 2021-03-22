Iron ore prices in Asia Monday trade are sharply lower

Singapore iron ore is off around 5%, Dalian (China) off around6%.

Steel production in China is being restricted in Tangshen on pollution concerns. This is weighing on iron ore demand, and on that for coking coal also. 

Reuters reported Friday that
  • Seven mills will cut production by half from Saturday until June 30, and by 30% in the second half of 2021, the notice said.
Iron ore is huge Australian export to China. The curtailment of demand and building inventories in ports should have a negative impact on AUD. 

