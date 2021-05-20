Is the Australian jobs created miss a blip? Momentum in the economy is considerable.
The Australian April employment labour market report was a miss on jobs created but did show a lower unemployment rate nonetheless:
AUD response has been minor:
As we thought it would be:
Moving on, some commentary from ANZ, not directly on the jobs report but related nonetheless, referring to one of their proprietary indicators:
ANZ's Stateometer index confirms that the economy has considerable momentum
- all states and territories accelerating in Q1
- Western Australian economy continues to outperform
- economic activity is above trend for all states and territories except Victoria