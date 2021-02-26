Is the risk selloff starting to turn the corner?

US futures pare losses to turn higher on the day





S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures have erased sharp losses from earlier to sit up by 0.1% and 0.2% respectively now with European indices also paring a chunk of the sharp losses seen at the open about a half-hour ago.





There is talk of the ECB perhaps stepping in to calm the bond market down as we see European bonds bid at the open, after having seen their other attempts to verbally intervene fall short earlier in the week.