Is there a growing risk that December tariffs aren't lifted?

Reading between the lines

The latest report from Reuters said the deal that was on the table late yesterday included the delay of tariffs scheduled for Tuesday.





A separate report says the sides are considering talks ahead of the Chile APEC meetings. The kicker there is that those meetings are on Dec 12, which is curiously close to when the Dec 15 tariffs are poised to kick in.





I'm reading between the lines here but if the Dec 15 tariffs aren't removed, I think there's a good of a sell-the-fact trade if the Dec 15 tariffs aren't removed.

