Israel likely behind the assassination of Iranian scientist

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh reportedly assassinated

Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif is on the wires saying:

Israel likely behind assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh



there are serious indications of Israeli role and killing of Iranian nuclear scientist



urges international community, especially EU To and their shameful double standards and condemn this act of state terror

Meanwhile the Pentagon declines comment on a killing of Iranian nuclear scientist when asked by Reuters.







Iran's armed forces chief vows revenge for scientist's killing.



