Israel likely behind the assassination of Iranian scientist
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh reportedly assassinated
Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif is on the wires saying:
- Israel likely behind assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
- there are serious indications of Israeli role and killing of Iranian nuclear scientist
- urges international community, especially EU To and their shameful double standards and condemn this act of state terror
Meanwhile the Pentagon declines comment on a killing of Iranian nuclear scientist when asked by Reuters.
Iran's armed forces chief vows revenge for scientist's killing.
