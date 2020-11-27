Israel likely behind the assassination of Iranian scientist

 Mohsen Fakhrizadeh reportedly assassinated

Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif is on the wires saying:
  • Israel likely behind assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
  • there are serious indications of Israeli role and killing of Iranian nuclear scientist
  • urges international community, especially EU To and their shameful double standards and condemn this act of state terror
Meanwhile the Pentagon declines comment on a killing of Iranian nuclear scientist when asked by Reuters.

Iran's armed forces chief vows revenge for scientist's killing. 

