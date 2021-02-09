Italian 10-year bond yields fall to record low as Draghi government eyed

10-year Italian bond yields fall to 0.50%













The transformation of Italian bonds over the past year is quite notable, especially since Lagarde & co. had previously claimed that they were "not here to close the spreads". That said, there is still some credit risk involved with the spread being ~95 bps.







But as we get accustomed to this whole new market paradigm, would it be too crazy to imagine Italian yields going negative? Now that would be something for the ages.





Super Mario is back and the market continues to show a vote of confidence in him as BTPs push higher with yields falling to a record low in the European morning today.