Italy coronavirus cases are inflated due to testing errors - WHO official

A WHO official with a remark over the coronavirus cases in Italy









Update: Okay, this is a piece from Corriere which is saying that the Veneto region did not follow test guidelines when testing patients for the infection. Just take note that Veneto had 71 reported infections in the country yesterday, out of the nearly 400 cases reported.





Some good news for risk perhaps? The market isn't budging though as there is no further details on the margin of error. That said, the fact that we are seeing cases become more widespread across Europe doesn't help to do much damage control for now.