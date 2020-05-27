Italy reportedly will get €82 billion in grants under EU proposal - official

Bloomberg with the headline, citing an EU official on the matter

Spain to be granted €77 billion in grants

France to be granted €39 billion in grants

That will see Italy claim just a little over 16% of the €500 billion proposed, with Spain set to receive just over 15% of the share of the pie.





Meanwhile, Reuters is reporting that Italy will also get €91 billion in loans under the proposal. Spain will be getting €63 billion in loans as well.



