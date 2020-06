Florida cases due around the bottom of the hour

I've highlighted this for a few weeks now but Florida coronavirus numbers tend to be low on the weekend.





They hit a record 9585 on Saturday then fell to 8530 yesterday. I would expect something lower given the Monday trends.







Last Monday, cases were 2926 compared to 4049 on Saturday and 3494 on Sunday. If you go back a few weeks, you can ballpark it around -25%, so estimate around 6400.





The next question is how much the market is already anticipating this. I've been writing about it for two weeks and there's no doubt it's been noticed. I expect there are some people front-running this right now with stocks at the best levels of the day. We'll see if they take profits after the number.