It's RBA decision day: What else is coming up in Asia-Pacific trading
What's on the economic calendar
Eamonn is off all week for a well-earned vacation so I get to have all the fun this week.
The main event today is the RBA decision at 0330 GMT (2:30 pm in Sydney). There was a time where it looked like a cut was coming but those odds have fallen as the trade war scaled back. This decision will be more about the signals that the central bank sends about cutting in 2020.
First, we will get a grab-bag of data from around the region:
- 2230 GMT - ANZ Roy Morgan weekly consumer confidence
- 2350 GMT - Japan monetary base (not a market mover)
- 0001 GMT - UK BRC retail sales
- 0030 GMT - Current account balance Q3
I wouldn't expect any real market moves from those numbers, so instead tune into trade war news until the RBA rolls around. For more on what's expected from the numbers, see the economic calendar.