Jamie Dimon: Congress's inability to reach compromise is childish

JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon is speaking at online even

US needs more fiscal stimulus as preached a vaccine



Congress's inability to reach compromises childish



stimulus would increase odds of better economic outlook,



capital formation tax hurts economy and growth, wealth tax doesn't



plans to help whoever gets picked for Treasury Secretary



offices may need 30% fewer seats with work from home rotations



sees a stocks bubble in certain areas, not in everything



I am not interested in bitcoin, not my cup of tea



sees value in block chain, hasn't changed view on bitcoin



hopes that Biden will strategically cooperate with China



would not have done tariffs Pres. Trump imposed

A smorgasbord of comments from the banking leader.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

Jamie Dimon, CEO of J.P. Morgan, speaking at a online event on various topics. Generally speaking, he is regarded as one of the top leaders in the banking industry. He says