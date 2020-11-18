Jamie Dimon: Congress's inability to reach compromise is childish

JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon is speaking at online even

Jamie Dimon, CEO of J.P. Morgan, speaking at a online event on various topics. Generally speaking, he is regarded as one of the top leaders in the banking industry. He says
  • US needs more fiscal stimulus as preached a vaccine
  • Congress's inability to reach compromises childish
  • stimulus would increase odds of better economic outlook,
  • capital formation tax hurts economy and growth, wealth tax doesn't
  • plans to help whoever gets picked for Treasury Secretary
  • offices may need 30% fewer seats with work from home rotations
  • sees a stocks bubble in certain areas, not in everything
  • I am not interested in bitcoin, not my cup of tea
  • sees value in block chain, hasn't changed view on bitcoin
  • hopes that Biden will strategically cooperate with China
  • would not have done tariffs Pres. Trump imposed
A smorgasbord of comments from the banking leader.
