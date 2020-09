Japan trade balance for August Y 248.3bn

expected Y -15.0bn, prior Y 10.9bn

Trade balance adjusted Y 650.6bn

expected Y 23.3bn, prior Y -34.8bn

Exports -14.8% y/y

expected -16.1% y/y, prior -19.2%

Imports -20.8% y/y

expected -17.8% y/y, prior -22.3%





The y/y fall in exports brings the run of consecutive monthly falls to 21.

Exports fell but not by as much as expected. Imports fell by more than expected. Net result is a trade surplus, a deficit was expected.