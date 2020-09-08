Japan economy minister Nishimura with optimistic comments on corporate spending
Nishimura trying to find some positives in the disastrous GDP data:
(ICYMI: Japan Q2 GDP (final) -7.9% q/q)
Nishimura:
- Japan's economy showing signs of pickup
- downward revision in capex underscores worsening corporate profits, uncertainty on outlook
- some positive corporate spending to adapt to new lifestyle is seen, such as capex to boost production capacity, spending on telecom equipment
- household income is rising so economy likely to continue recovering but must watch impact on renewed rise in infection numbers, hot temperatures on consumption
Headlines via Reuters