Japan economy minister Nishimura with optimistic comments on corporate spending

Nishimura trying to find some positives in the disastrous GDP data:


Nishimura:
  • Japan's economy showing signs of pickup  
  • downward revision in capex underscores worsening corporate profits, uncertainty on outlook 
  • some positive corporate spending to adapt to new lifestyle is seen, such as capex to boost production capacity, spending on telecom equipment  
  • household income is rising so economy likely to continue recovering but must watch impact on renewed rise in infection numbers, hot temperatures on consumption

