Comments by Japan economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura







See here for global coronavirus case data

There were reports yesterday that suggested that it would be extended by another month, but we're still awaiting an official confirmation for now.

He says that the government will be holding a meeting with experts on the coronavirus from 0100 GMT tomorrow to consult on whether to extend the state of emergency in the country, which is due to to expire on 6 May.