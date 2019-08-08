Japan July economy watchers survey current conditions 41.2 vs 43.6 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 8 August 2019


  • Prior 44.0
  • Outlook 44.3 vs 45.4 expected
  • Prior 45.6
Slight delay in the release by the source. The headline reading falls once again, now to its weakest level since April 2016. The drop in the outlook also isn't a good sign of confidence towards the Japanese economy in Q3.

The reading is a survey on workers to measure up consumer spending and current economic conditions.

