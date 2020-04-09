Japan March preliminary machine tool orders -40.8% vs -29.6% y/y prior
Latest data released by the Japanese Machine Tool Builders' Association
- Prior -29.6%
The reading measures the change in total value of new orders placed with Japanese machine tool manufacturers. The slump in factory orders largely comes from a drop in foreign demand, as domestic demand actually improved slightly on the month.
But as the world goes into shutdown, expect factory activity to be subdued not just in Japan but all over the world as well during this period.