Japan May economy watchers survey current situation 38.1 vs 34.0 expected

Prior 39.1

Outlook 47.6 vs 38.0 expected

Prior 41.7





The headline reflects some softness in the Japanese economy last month but at least it was not as bad as estimated. That helps to provide some comfort amid the virus situation and much debate surrounding the Olympics.





The beat on the outlook suggests that there is still a sense of optimism as the vaccine rollout is starting to pick up a little in recent weeks.





Slight delay in the release by the source. The reading is a survey on workers to measure up consumer spending and current economic conditions.