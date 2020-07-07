Japan May preliminary leading indicator index 79.3 vs 79.3 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 7 July 2020





Prior 77.7

Coincident index 74.6 vs 74.6 expected

Prior 80.1

Slight delay in the release by the source. Right in line with expectations as the headline reading reaffirms a slight bounce in economic activity following the drop seen in April. But overall conditions remain subdued for the most part still.







The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.





