Japan national headline CPI for July 2021 -0.3% y/y vs. expected +0.6%
Inflation data for July 2021:
National CPI -0.3% y/y,
expected +0.6%, prior was -0.5%
expected -0.4%, prior was -0.5%
expected -0.2%, prior was -0.5%
Japan can't even catch a high CPI reading when the whole world is overshooting. That's a big swing and a miss on the headline and demonstrates why the yen will always be the great carry trade funder.
The Bank of Japan target for core inflation is 2% y/y and we're a long way from there despite covid bottlenecks.