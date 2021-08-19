Japan national headline CPI for July 2021 -0.3% y/y vs. expected +0.6%

Inflation data for July 2021:

Japan national headline CPI
National CPI -0.3% y/y, 

  • expected +0.6%, prior was -0.5%

National CPI excluding fresh food -0.2% y/y, 

  • expected -0.4%, prior was -0.5%

National CPI excluding food, energy -0.6% y/y, 

  • expected -0.2%, prior was -0.5%

Japan can't even catch a high CPI reading when the whole world is overshooting. That's a big swing and a miss on the headline and demonstrates why the yen will always be the great carry trade funder.

The Bank of Japan target for core inflation is 2% y/y and we're a long way from there despite covid bottlenecks.
