Japan national headline CPI for July 2021 -0.3% y/y vs. expected +0.6%

expected +0.6%, prior was -0.5%

expected -0.4%, prior was -0.5%

expected -0.2%, prior was -0.5%



Japan can't even catch a high CPI reading when the whole world is overshooting. That's a big swing and a miss on the headline and demonstrates why the yen will always be the great carry trade funder.







National CPI -0.3% y/y,National CPI excluding fresh food -0.2% y/y,National CPI excluding food, energy -0.6% y/y,The Bank of Japan target for core inflation is 2% y/y and we're a long way from there despite covid bottlenecks.