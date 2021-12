Latest data from the Japanese Cabinet Office - 2 December 2021





Prior 39.2







The omicron variant does pose a threat though but that is likely not yet captured in this report as the survey was conducted on 15 November.

Japanese consumer morale held up last month, reaffirming economic expectations heading towards year-end with hopes that the government's latest stimulus package will at least provide some comfort going into next year.