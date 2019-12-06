Japan October preliminary leading indicator index 91.8 vs 91.9 prior

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 6 December 2019





Prior 91.9

Coincident index 94.8

Prior 101.1

Slight delay in the release by the source. Although not a major release, it is but an indication that economic conditions in the Japanese economy is continuing to slip as we approach Q4 2019. Let's see whether or not the stimulus announcement yesterday can help with sentiment going into next year.





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.





