Japan PM Abe said to designate 7 prefectures for state of emergency declaration
NHK reports on the matterTokyo will be included in that list and the proposition is for about a one-month period for the state of emergency, according to the news wire.
Just take note that we might hear something from Abe himself later but if anything else, this is pretty much a done deal.
The government will be calling for a state of emergency and I would expect that to set the tone for citizens to start staying at home and many businesses to be shut during the period.