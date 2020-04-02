Japan PM Abe: Will work with local governments to tackle the coronavirus spread

Some comments by Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe





Managing to hold off on need for state of emergency declaration

The number of cases in Japan - especially Tokyo - is starting to rise and that is a growing concern for the country that they have to soon take more precautionary measures to try and get ahead of the curve.





Abe insists that a state of emergency declaration will not help much but I think it sends a strong message symbolically, even if they can't legally enforce people to stay at home.



