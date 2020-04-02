Japan PM Abe: Will work with local governments to tackle the coronavirus spread

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Some comments by Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe

Abe
  • Managing to hold off on need for state of emergency declaration
ForexLive
The number of cases in Japan - especially Tokyo - is starting to rise and that is a growing concern for the country that they have to soon take more precautionary measures to try and get ahead of the curve.

Abe insists that a state of emergency declaration will not help much but I think it sends a strong message symbolically, even if they can't legally enforce people to stay at home.

