Japan PM Suga says a snap election before the end of September is "a possibility"
Japanese media with the report (out overnight, so an ICYMI)
Suga could call a snap election before his term as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party ends on Sept. 30.
- "Of course it's a possibility"
- reiterated that a snap election would only come about after COVID-19 is brought under control
The next general election of members of the House of Representatives is scheduled on or before 22 October 2021 anyway.