Japan PM Suga: Virus cases are declining but the spread of infections is not over yet
Remarks by Japanese prime minister, Yoshihide Suga
His final acts as prime minister would arguably be to try and get the country on the right path in countering the virus trend and in the past two weeks, that seems to be the case at least as vaccinations (49% of population fully vaccinated) also pick up.
But for now, it is safety first as Japan extends state of emergency measures through to 30 September at least.