Japan PPI for December -2.0% y/y (expected 0.2%)
Producer Price Index is inflation at (in summary) a business-to-business level
+0.5% m/m
In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI. Comes in at -0.7% y/y
expected 0.2%, prior 0.0% m/m
expected -2.2%, prior -2.2% y/y
