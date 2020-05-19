Japan reportedly preparing cash injections for small, virus-hit companies
Nikkei reports on the matter
The Japanese government is looking to set up a public-private fund in order to inject capital into small to medium-size companies hit by the fallout from the virus outbreak, according to reported sources.
Adding that the government plans to allocate about ¥50 billion in the draft secondary budget later in June, with the arrangement aimed at aiding small businesses that are deemed to be indispensable to regional economies.
