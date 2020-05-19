Japan reportedly preparing cash injections for small, virus-hit companies

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Nikkei reports on the matter

The Japanese government is looking to set up a public-private fund in order to inject capital into small to medium-size companies hit by the fallout from the virus outbreak, according to reported sources.

Adding that the government plans to allocate about ¥50 billion in the draft secondary budget later in June, with the arrangement aimed at aiding small businesses that are deemed to be indispensable to regional economies.

The full report can be found here.
