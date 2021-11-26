Japan reportedly to tighten borders for South Africa, five other nations on new COVID-19 variant

Jiji News reports on the matter

It is reported that the Japanese government has decided on Friday to adopt stricter border controls for visitors from South Africa and five other African countries after the discovery of the 'Nu' variant - which may be widespread across the region.





This adds to the earlier news that Britain has temporarily suspended flights from South Africa and some of its neighbouring countries amid concerns that the 'Nu' variant may be more resistant to the vaccines that are in place at the moment.