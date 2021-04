Japan Retail sales for March +1.2% m/m, second month in a row of rise.

expected 0.6%, prior 3.1%

expected 4.7% y/y, prior -1.5%

The rise in sales for a second month comes despite COVID-19-related restrictions. Perhaps the renewed state of emergency (and associated movement reduction & store hours reductions) will not impact as much as it might have? This time around the measures are stricter though.





and +5.2% y/y