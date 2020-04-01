Japan to seek to quarantine all overseas arrivals for 14 days

This will include Japanese citizens returning from overseas as well





As much as the world remains focused on domestic lockdown measures in each country right now, the opening up of international borders is going to be the real tricky part.





If most countries are going to quarantine arrivals, it makes no sense for anyone looking to travel to another country even if lockdown measures are lifted. That will continue to keep the travel and tourism sectors heavily impacted even if the virus situation does get better.





Japan prime minister Abe confirms the above after a meeting with the coronavirus task force, where Japan also says that they will ban foreign visitors from 49 countries and regions.