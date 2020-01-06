Japan's Abe: All parties should avoid escalating tensions in the Middle East
Abe will not be too happy if this leads to significant yen strength
- Calls for all parties to work on diplomatic efforts to ease tensions instead
I think he can take some comfort in the fact that USD/JPY is still keeping above the 108.00 level in all of this. The worry for the Japanese government and the BOJ is that further escalation may see more safety flows into the currency and that will threaten their inflation targeting.