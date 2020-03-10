Japan's Aso says that have suggested another G7 teleconference to the US

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Really? What is that going to achieve?

The statement last week was largely a disappointment and I don't see how more meetings will resolve anything. Perhaps Japan wants to state their case for needing to intervene in the market if yen strength gets out of hand?
