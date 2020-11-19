Japan's Aso: The yen is gaining on dollar weakness

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Aso says in theory, a weaker yen is better for exporters

In other words, that is mainly what he wants. Though he does try to be neutral and say that a weaker yen also raises import prices and affect local economies. But on the balance of things, Japanese officials would be more concerned about deflation pressures.

On the month itself, the yen is up 0.8% against the dollar with the greenback being the weakest performer in the major currencies space. So, he's not exactly wrong there.

