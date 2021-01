Japan's Kōno says that government has managed coronavirus pandemic fairly well

Remarks by Japan's reform minister, Tarō Kōno

Government needs more power to enforce virus restrictions

If necessary, government is willing to inject more money into the economy

A fourth extra budge is possible

There is no evidence that 'Go To' travel campaign helped with virus spread

With regards to the headline reading, self-praise is basically no praise. As much as Japan has done well to contain the initial wave, the latest situation leaves a lot to be desired:









But as long as the BOJ continues to snap up ETFs and the government is willing to pile on the cash to ensure the economy is supported, who are we to argue?