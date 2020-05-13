Japan's Nishimura: Yen exchange rate remains relatively stable, calm
Comments by Japan economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura
- Difficult for Tokyo to lift state of emergency restriction now
- Government and BOJ determined not to allow deflation
That gives some perspective, although we already sort of figured, of how Japanese officials are viewing yen levels right now. As long as USD/JPY is not threatening to sharply fall back towards 100, I reckon they will be comfortable with anything else right now.