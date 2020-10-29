Jeremy Corbyn suspended from Labour party

The drama never ends in UK politics





"In light of his comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation. He has also had the whip removed from the Parliamentary Labour Party," said a Labour spokesman.





Yesterday he rejected the conclusions of a reprot on anti-semitism in the Labour party, saying the problem was "dramatically overstated for political reasons."





"One antisemite is one too many, but the scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media.



"That combination hurt Jewish people and must never be repeated. My sincere hope is that relations with Jewish communities can be rebuilt and those fears overcome. While I do not accept all of its findings, I trust its recommendations will be swiftly implemented to help move on from this period."

Looks like he won't be moving on at all.





In terms of the politics of it all, he gave the party a gift here because they can bury him to reset the story.

