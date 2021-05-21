Japan - Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for May: Manufacturing 52.5 (prior 53.6)

Flash PMIs May for Japan

Manufacturing 52.5 vs. prior 53.6

Services 45.7, vs prior 49.5

Composite 48.1 vs prior 51.0





Comments from IHS Markit:

Output fell at the quickest pace for four months

contraction in new business inflows was the fastest since February

Survey members widely attributed the deterioration in business conditions to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the reimposition of state of emergency measures

employment levels rose for the fourth consecutive month

another sharp rise in input costs across the Japanese private sector

Services hit particularly hard by the restrictions imposed under states of emergency in many prefectures.