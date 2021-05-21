Japan - Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for May: Manufacturing 52.5 (prior 53.6)
Manufacturing 52.5 vs. prior 53.6
Services 45.7, vs prior 49.5
Composite 48.1 vs prior 51.0
Comments from IHS Markit:
- Output fell at the quickest pace for four months
- contraction in new business inflows was the fastest since February
- Survey members widely attributed the deterioration in business conditions to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the reimposition of state of emergency measures
- employment levels rose for the fourth consecutive month
- another sharp rise in input costs across the Japanese private sector