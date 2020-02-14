Johnson's spokesman says ministers reminded they need to find 5% budget savings

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

So much for hopes of fiscal stimulus

Cable fell after Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters that the Prime Minister today told cabinet to find 5% budget savings.

The resignation of Javid yesterday sparked hopes/speculation of looser fiscal policy and a big rally in the pound. Some of that is evaporating now in a quick move down to 1.3000 from 1.3030.

It's not clear if the budget scheduled for March 11 will be delivered on time.

ForexLive
