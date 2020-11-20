Johnson's spokesman: We have been clear there won't bea return to the austerity of the past

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from Boris Johnson's spokesman

  • We want to reach free trade deal as soon as possible
  • Our negotiating position remains the same, we want an agreement that lets us take back control of our money, laws and borders
The austerity point isn't exactly newsworthy at the moment, but it's a reminder that the winds of change are blowing regarding government spending. The taps opened during the pandemic, and they will stay open.

